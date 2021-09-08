InnovaDerma PLC (LON:IDP) Insider Mark Michael Ward Buys 657,154 Shares of Stock

InnovaDerma PLC (LON:IDP) insider Mark Michael Ward acquired 657,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 37 ($0.48) per share, for a total transaction of £243,146.98 ($317,673.09).

IDP opened at GBX 37.50 ($0.49) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 34.36 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 37.60. The stock has a market cap of £10.27 million and a PE ratio of -5.14. InnovaDerma PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 30.22 ($0.39) and a twelve month high of GBX 72 ($0.94).

InnovaDerma PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, manufacture, and marketing of clinically proven products in life sciences, beauty, and personal care products in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australasia, and the Asia Pacific region. The company offers a range of men's skincare products, including hand and body washes, hand creams, face washes, and face moisturizers under the Charles + Lee brand name; and hair removal wax and jelly, and shave and shower sorbet under the Nuthing brand.

