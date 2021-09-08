InnovaDerma PLC (LON:IDP) Insider Mark Michael Ward Buys 657,154 Shares of Stock

InnovaDerma PLC (LON:IDP) insider Mark Michael Ward acquired 657,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 37 ($0.48) per share, for a total transaction of £243,146.98 ($317,673.09).
IDP opened at GBX 37.50 ($0.49) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 34.36 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 37.60. The stock has a market cap of £10.27 million and a PE ratio of -5.14. InnovaDerma PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 30.22 ($0.39) and a twelve month high of GBX 72 ($0.94).
About InnovaDerma
