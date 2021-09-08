Insider Buying: Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) CEO Buys 1,464 Shares of Stock

Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) CEO Nicholas John Swenson bought 1,464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.75 per share, with a total value of $56,730.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,170 shares in the company, valued at $2,292,837.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Nicholas John Swenson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Air T alerts:

On Friday, September 3rd, Nicholas John Swenson bought 368 shares of Air T stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.69 per share, with a total value of $12,765.92.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Nicholas John Swenson bought 80 shares of Air T stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.23 per share, with a total value of $2,738.40.

On Monday, August 30th, Nicholas John Swenson purchased 100 shares of Air T stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.90 per share, for a total transaction of $3,390.00.

On Friday, August 27th, Nicholas John Swenson purchased 500 shares of Air T stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.75 per share, for a total transaction of $17,375.00.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Nicholas John Swenson bought 288 shares of Air T stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.79 per share, for a total transaction of $10,019.52.

On Monday, August 23rd, Nicholas John Swenson bought 100 shares of Air T stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.37 per share, for a total transaction of $3,337.00.

On Friday, August 20th, Nicholas John Swenson purchased 100 shares of Air T stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.72 per share, for a total transaction of $3,372.00.

On Monday, August 16th, Nicholas John Swenson purchased 300 shares of Air T stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.13 per share, for a total transaction of $9,939.00.

On Friday, August 13th, Nicholas John Swenson purchased 800 shares of Air T stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.58 per share, for a total transaction of $26,864.00.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Nicholas John Swenson purchased 300 shares of Air T stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.51 per share, for a total transaction of $10,053.00.

Shares of AIRT stock opened at $38.99 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.97. Air T, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.95 and a twelve month high of $42.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Air T by 1,771.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares during the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air T in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air T in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Air T by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 4,441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

About Air T

Air T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of overnight air freight service to the express delivery industry, manufactures and sells aircraft deicers and other industrial equipment, and provides ground support equipment and facilities maintenance to airlines. It operates through the following segments: Overnight Air Cargo, Ground Equipment Sales, Ground Support Services, Printing Equipment & Maintenance, Commercial Aircrafts Engines & Parts, Printing Equipment & Maintenance and Corporate & Other.

Featured Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Air T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.