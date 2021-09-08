Insider Buying: Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) Director Acquires 8,100 Shares of Stock

Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) Director Kevin M. Lalande acquired 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.35 per share, with a total value of $91,935.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Kevin M. Lalande also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Lumos Pharma alerts:

On Monday, August 30th, Kevin M. Lalande acquired 8,625 shares of Lumos Pharma stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.52 per share, with a total value of $90,735.00.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Kevin M. Lalande purchased 14,900 shares of Lumos Pharma stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.87 per share, with a total value of $147,063.00.

On Monday, August 23rd, Kevin M. Lalande acquired 37,800 shares of Lumos Pharma stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.58 per share, with a total value of $362,124.00.

Lumos Pharma stock opened at $11.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 1.74. Lumos Pharma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.23 and a 1-year high of $36.72.

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. Lumos Pharma had a negative net margin of 3,370.83% and a negative return on equity of 16.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lumos Pharma, Inc. will post -4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Lumos Pharma by 30.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 215,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after buying an additional 49,873 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Lumos Pharma during the second quarter worth about $1,586,000. Opaleye Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lumos Pharma by 1.4% during the second quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 382,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,820,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Lumos Pharma during the second quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lumos Pharma during the second quarter worth about $89,000. Institutional investors own 38.36% of the company’s stock.

LUMO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Lumos Pharma from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lumos Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Lumos Pharma from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Lumos Pharma in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

Lumos Pharma Company Profile

Lumos Pharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Its product includes LUM-201, an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency (PGHD). The company was founded on June 4, 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Lumos Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumos Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.