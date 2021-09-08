Insider Selling: Denison Mines Corp. (TSE:DML) Senior Officer Sells 14,550 Shares of Stock

Denison Mines Corp. (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN) Senior Officer Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 14,550 shares of Denison Mines stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.80, for a total value of C$26,190.00.

Michael James Schoonderwoerd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 5th, Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 50,000 shares of Denison Mines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.54, for a total value of C$77,000.00.

On Friday, July 2nd, Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 50,000 shares of Denison Mines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.52, for a total value of C$76,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 30th, Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 50,000 shares of Denison Mines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.50, for a total value of C$75,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 50,000 shares of Denison Mines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.74, for a total value of C$87,000.00.

Shares of TSE:DML traded down C$0.03 on Wednesday, hitting C$1.85. 1,421,255 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,425,421. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$1.40 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.43. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.49 billion and a PE ratio of -67.14. Denison Mines Corp. has a 1-year low of C$0.41 and a 1-year high of C$2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a current ratio of 5.03.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities boosted their target price on Denison Mines from C$1.55 to C$1.65 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Denison Mines from C$1.80 to C$2.10 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Denison Mines from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Haywood Securities boosted their target price on Denison Mines from C$2.20 to C$2.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Cormark upped their price objective on Denison Mines from C$1.50 to C$1.90 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Denison Mines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$2.11.

About Denison Mines

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

