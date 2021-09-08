Insider Selling: Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) President Sells $393,934.34 in Stock

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) President Daniel P. Burkland sold 2,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.58, for a total value of $393,934.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of FIVN stock traded down $3.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $169.48. 104,312 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,851,332. The company has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -239.29 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.47. Five9, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.37 and a 1-year high of $211.68.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $143.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.46 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Five9, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FIVN. Piper Sandler cut shares of Five9 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Financial cut Five9 to a “hold” rating and set a $212.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group lowered Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC raised Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Five9 to a “hold” rating and set a $213.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.65.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 10,448.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,318,755 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $425,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296,774 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Five9 by 819.3% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,077,663 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $168,471,000 after buying an additional 960,440 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Five9 by 71.2% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,148,101 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $335,813,000 after buying an additional 893,067 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in Five9 by 205.4% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 838,972 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,156,000 after acquiring an additional 564,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Five9 by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,066,902 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $635,776,000 after acquiring an additional 449,754 shares during the period. 98.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

