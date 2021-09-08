Insider Selling: Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Chairman Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 15,000 shares of Ontrak stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $183,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

OTRK traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 635,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,935. Ontrak, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.51 and a 52-week high of $99.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.94. The company has a market capitalization of $209.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31.

Get Ontrak alerts:

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.21. Ontrak had a negative return on equity of 24.37% and a negative net margin of 16.70%. The company had revenue of $26.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.01 million. Equities analysts predict that Ontrak, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OTRK. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ontrak in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,181,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Ontrak by 279.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 275,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,953,000 after acquiring an additional 203,105 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ontrak by 596.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 230,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,512,000 after acquiring an additional 197,561 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ontrak during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,775,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Ontrak by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,036,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,754,000 after acquiring an additional 131,294 shares during the period. 28.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Cowen lowered Ontrak from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. B. Riley lowered Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on Ontrak from $35.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ontrak has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.33.

About Ontrak

Ontrak, Inc provides data analytics based behavioral health management and integrated treatment services to health plans. It offers services through its platform OnTrak solution which is designed to improve member health and at the same time, lower costs to the insurer for underserved populations where behavioral health conditions cause or exacerbate co-existing medical conditions.

Further Reading: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for Ontrak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ontrak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.