Insider Selling: Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) Director Sells 3,250 Shares of Stock

Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) Director Daniel J. Dalton sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total value of $68,315.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of PKBK traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.05. The company had a trading volume of 15,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,307. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.26. Parke Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.56 and a 52 week high of $22.08. The company has a market capitalization of $250.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.00.

Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter. Parke Bancorp had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 16.96%. The company had revenue of $20.18 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PKBK. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Parke Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,728,000. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in Parke Bancorp by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 479,929 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,387,000 after acquiring an additional 127,654 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Parke Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,901,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Parke Bancorp by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 311,335 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,090,000 after buying an additional 75,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Parke Bancorp by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 671,604 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,426,000 after buying an additional 51,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.61% of the company’s stock.

About Parke Bancorp

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Parke Bank. Parke Bank is a service commercial bank, which provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small-sized businesses. Its commercial loan products include residential and commercial real estate construction loans; working capital loans and lines of credit; demand, term and time loans; equipment, inventory and accounts receivable financing; fixed rate second mortgages; and new and used auto loans as well as overdraft protection.

