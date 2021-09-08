Insider Selling: Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Insider Sells 3,728 Shares of Stock

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) insider Brian Grassadonia sold 3,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.86, for a total transaction of $1,009,766.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 104,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,286,722.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Brian Grassadonia also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Brian Grassadonia sold 3,667 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.52, for a total transaction of $984,662.84.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Brian Grassadonia sold 20,133 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.46, for a total transaction of $4,982,112.18.

SQ stock opened at $265.83 on Wednesday. Square, Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.26 and a 12-month high of $289.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $122.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 233.19, a PEG ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $258.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $240.70.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.35. Square had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SQ shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Square from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Square from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Square from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Square from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Square presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.85.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Square by 308.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Square during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Square during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Square by 178.4% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Square during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

