Insider Selling: Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Insider Sells 3,728 Shares of Stock

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) insider Brian Grassadonia sold 3,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.86, for a total transaction of $1,009,766.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 104,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,286,722.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Brian Grassadonia also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, August 3rd, Brian Grassadonia sold 3,667 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.52, for a total transaction of $984,662.84.
- On Wednesday, July 7th, Brian Grassadonia sold 20,133 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.46, for a total transaction of $4,982,112.18.
SQ stock opened at $265.83 on Wednesday. Square, Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.26 and a 12-month high of $289.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $122.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 233.19, a PEG ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $258.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $240.70.
Several equities research analysts have commented on SQ shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Square from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Square from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Square from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Square from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Square presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.85.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Square by 308.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Square during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Square during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Square by 178.4% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Square during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 56.77% of the company’s stock.
About Square
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
