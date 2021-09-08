Insider Selling: Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) CAO Sells 3,568 Shares of Stock

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) CAO Michele O’connor sold 3,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.80, for a total value of $1,137,478.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Veeva Systems stock traded down $2.47 on Wednesday, hitting $307.25. 845,654 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 820,581. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $235.74 and a one year high of $343.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $323.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $291.55. The company has a market capitalization of $46.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.73.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $455.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.93 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 26.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VEEV. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $349.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $294.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $344.11.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 650.0% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.59% of the company’s stock.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

