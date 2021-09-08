Insider Selling: Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH) Director Sells 150,000 Shares of Stock

Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH) Director Steven L. Scheinthal sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.19, for a total value of $178,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

WTRH traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $1.08. The company had a trading volume of 10,942,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,441,938. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Waitr Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $4.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.45 million, a P/E ratio of -54.00 and a beta of -3.02.

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). Waitr had a positive return on equity of 4.39% and a negative net margin of 1.04%. Equities research analysts expect that Waitr Holdings Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WTRH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Waitr from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. B. Riley lowered shares of Waitr from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.75 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Waitr from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WTRH. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Waitr during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Waitr by 39.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 807,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 228,522 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Waitr by 5,865.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,189,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169,108 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waitr during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Waitr by 23.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 116,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 22,486 shares in the last quarter. 45.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waitr Company Profile

Waitr Holdings, Inc engages in the provision and development of online ordering technology platform. Its product features delivery, carryout and dine-in options, connecting restaurants, drivers, and diners services. The company was founded by Christopher Meaux on November 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

