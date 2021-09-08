Insider Selling: Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) COO Sells 2,593 Shares of Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.07, for a total value of $778,081.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Aparna Bawa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 3rd, Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total value of $777,925.93.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Aparna Bawa sold 11,125 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.13, for a total value of $3,294,446.25.

On Monday, August 9th, Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.03, for a total value of $990,603.79.

On Monday, July 26th, Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total value of $959,773.02.

On Monday, June 28th, Aparna Bawa sold 32,593 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.37, for a total value of $12,429,992.41.

On Monday, July 12th, Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.25, for a total value of $988,581.25.

On Monday, June 14th, Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.10, for a total value of $946,704.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM traded down $6.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $293.60. The stock had a trading volume of 3,930,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,256,370. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $273.20 and a 12 month high of $588.84. The company has a market capitalization of $86.51 billion, a PE ratio of 101.63, a PEG ratio of 6.23 and a beta of -1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $358.11 and its 200 day moving average is $343.55.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 26.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $990.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 235,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,027,000 after buying an additional 38,543 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 4,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,413,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 38.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ZM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $385.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. increased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $362.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $464.00 to $369.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zoom Video Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $398.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC set a $361.97 price objective on Zoom Video Communications and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $401.14.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

