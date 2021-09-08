Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.950-$1.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.720. The company issued revenue guidance of $750 million-$750 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $714.19 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IPAR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inter Parfums from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Inter Parfums from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. BWS Financial boosted their price objective on Inter Parfums from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Inter Parfums from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Inter Parfums has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $79.20.

IPAR stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.71. 10 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,402. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.77 and its 200 day moving average is $73.58. Inter Parfums has a twelve month low of $36.46 and a twelve month high of $79.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.03 and a beta of 0.91.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.16. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $207.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 319.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Inter Parfums will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.64%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Inter Parfums stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) by 178.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 139,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,404 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.44% of Inter Parfums worth $10,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 54.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

