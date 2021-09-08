International Paper (NYSE:IP) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.52 Per Share

International Paper (NYSE:IP) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for International Paper in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 7th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $1.52 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.55. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for International Paper’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.61 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.95 EPS.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. International Paper had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Stephens raised shares of International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of International Paper from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of International Paper from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Argus raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Paper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.17.

IP stock opened at $58.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42. International Paper has a 52 week low of $37.26 and a 52 week high of $65.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.43 and its 200 day moving average is $58.51. The firm has a market cap of $22.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.05.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 15.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,153,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,495,508,000 after acquiring an additional 6,109,887 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 40.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,488,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $404,896,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147,254 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 3.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,038,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,535,124,000 after acquiring an additional 820,092 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 229.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,163,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,926,000 after acquiring an additional 810,665 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 16.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,852,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $262,368,000 after acquiring an additional 684,543 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.21%.

About International Paper

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

