Internet Computer (ICP) Market Cap Tops $9.39 Billion

Internet Computer (CURRENCY:ICP) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 8th. One Internet Computer coin can currently be bought for approximately $59.73 or 0.00130063 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar. Internet Computer has a total market capitalization of $9.39 billion and approximately $1.11 billion worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002178 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002378 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.76 or 0.00060456 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.18 or 0.00185491 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,334.04 or 0.07250917 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45,856.20 or 0.99858857 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002982 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $332.36 or 0.00723757 BTC.

About Internet Computer

Internet Computer’s total supply is 472,855,673 coins and its circulating supply is 157,140,097 coins. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity . The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

