Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NYSEARCA:IBBQ) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NYSEARCA:IBBQ)’s stock price was down 0.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $27.16 and last traded at $27.37. Approximately 9,221 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 36,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.44.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.26.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,356,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,356,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,362,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,362,000.

Featured Article: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.