Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Position Lowered by Bank of Marin

Bank of Marin reduced its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 2.0% of Bank of Marin’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Bank of Marin’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000,000 after acquiring an additional 6,637 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth $1,181,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 76.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 85.6% in the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 6,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,139,000 after buying an additional 3,092 shares during the last quarter. 46.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $2.30 on Wednesday, reaching $379.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,281,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,869,711. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $367.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $342.71. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $260.11 and a fifty-two week high of $382.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.397 dividend. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

