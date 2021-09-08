Ipsidy (OTCMKTS:IDTY) Stock Price Down 16.1%

Ipsidy Inc. (OTCMKTS:IDTY)’s stock price traded down 16.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.71 and last traded at $9.81. 113,101 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 484,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.69.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.52.

About Ipsidy (OTCMKTS:IDTY)

Ipsidy, Inc engages in the delivery of secure, mobile, and biometric identity solutions. It operates through the following segments: Identity Management and Payment Processing. The Identity Management segment specializes in biometric software products in North America and Africa. The Payment Processing segment offers electronic payment gateway services in South America.

Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Ipsidy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ipsidy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.