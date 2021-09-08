IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Sold by Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 328,914 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 32,714 shares during the period. IQVIA comprises about 1.9% of Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of IQVIA worth $79,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 5.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,675,885 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,289,380,000 after buying an additional 372,414 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,154,755 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $607,615,000 after buying an additional 69,450 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 1.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,881,385 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $556,509,000 after buying an additional 31,933 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,151,238 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $415,489,000 after buying an additional 39,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,453,974 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $280,820,000 after buying an additional 13,841 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IQV traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $265.08. The stock had a trading volume of 646 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,548. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $251.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.85. The company has a market capitalization of $50.79 billion, a PE ratio of 84.76, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.42. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.00 and a twelve month high of $265.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.06. IQVIA had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 23.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $204.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $273.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.53.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

