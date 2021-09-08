Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $155.37 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) will post sales of $155.37 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Iridium Communications’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $150.60 million and the highest is $160.18 million. Iridium Communications posted sales of $151.47 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iridium Communications will report full year sales of $603.78 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $592.87 million to $613.73 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $644.00 million, with estimates ranging from $636.31 million to $650.29 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Iridium Communications.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $149.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.53 million. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IRDM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays upgraded Iridium Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $35.50 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Iridium Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.60.

Shares of NASDAQ IRDM traded down $1.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.05. 758,282 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,122,965. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.70. Iridium Communications has a 52 week low of $23.65 and a 52 week high of $54.65. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -487.85 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.82.

In related news, EVP Bryan J. Hartin sold 1,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total value of $79,406.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,409,725. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy Kapalka sold 2,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $95,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,025,064. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 87,967 shares of company stock worth $3,662,222. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Iridium Communications by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Iridium Communications by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 28,489 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Iridium Communications by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Iridium Communications by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in Iridium Communications by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. 84.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

Read More: Why do corrections happen?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Iridium Communications (IRDM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.