iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Bought by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 134,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,200 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $10,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Insight 2811 Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 26,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Garrison Point Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Garrison Point Capital LLC now owns 9,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,922,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $78.19 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.94.

