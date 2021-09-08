iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Purchased by Affinity Wealth Management LLC

Affinity Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,047 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 36,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,153,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Bank of Marin raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 9,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares during the period. Finally, NextCapital Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 6,700,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,569 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $115.75. 129,728 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,895,544. The company’s 50-day moving average is $115.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.00. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $113.20 and a 1-year high of $118.53.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

