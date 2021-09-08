iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) Shares Purchased by Brand Asset Management Group Inc.

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) by 396.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,806 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,387 shares during the period. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF comprises about 1.3% of Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF were worth $2,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ironwood Financial llc increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 240.9% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Morningstar Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:JKE traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,362. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.36. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $158.00 and a fifty-two week high of $313.08.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Large Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

Featured Article: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.