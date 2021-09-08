iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lowered its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) by 26.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,995 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EWC. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 2,676.9% during the 1st quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 11,274,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $383,888,000 after acquiring an additional 10,868,266 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 174.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,197,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $108,859,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030,801 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,048,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,739,000 after acquiring an additional 498,096 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,900,000. Finally, Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 197.0% during the 1st quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 695,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,671,000 after buying an additional 461,100 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:EWC opened at $37.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.24. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 52-week low of $26.17 and a 52-week high of $38.35.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

