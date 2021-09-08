iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) Shares Acquired by GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,835 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. owned approximately 0.13% of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF worth $8,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWY. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $475,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. FundX Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. FundX Investment Group LLC now owns 15,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 9,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI South Korea ETF alerts:

EWY stock traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.07. 187,569 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,593,846. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a twelve month low of $62.10 and a twelve month high of $96.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.14.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.