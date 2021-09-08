iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Wealth Architects LLC’s Largest Position

Wealth Architects LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 133,698 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 11.3% of Wealth Architects LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $57,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fundamentun LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 27,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,625,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 49,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,832,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. EQ LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 13.3% during the second quarter. EQ LLC now owns 40,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,512,000 after acquiring an additional 4,775 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 114,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,712,000 after buying an additional 4,243 shares during the period. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 340,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,369,000 after buying an additional 30,359 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $452.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 237,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,282,880. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $442.74 and a 200 day moving average of $421.65. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $320.92 and a twelve month high of $456.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.