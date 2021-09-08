iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT) Stock Holdings Boosted by Affinity Wealth Management LLC

Affinity Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT) by 1.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 83,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the quarter. iShares Transportation Average ETF accounts for approximately 4.3% of Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Transportation Average ETF were worth $21,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYT. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF by 12.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $285,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF by 100.6% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 728,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $187,555,000 after purchasing an additional 365,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,769,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Transportation Average ETF alerts:

Shares of IYT traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $252.67. 134,323 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $254.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $258.67. iShares Transportation Average ETF has a 12 month low of $157.65 and a 12 month high of $206.73.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

Featured Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Transportation Average ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Transportation Average ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.