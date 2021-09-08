iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Purchased by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,471 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,338 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prosperity Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Capital CS Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Capital CS Group LLC now owns 12,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 24.7% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 185.9% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EQ LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. EQ LLC now owns 26,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $26.71 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.79 and its 200 day moving average is $26.52.

