iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Major Shareholder Sells $1,488,063.28 in Stock

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 50,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.18, for a total transaction of $1,488,063.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITOS traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,847. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -13.91 and a beta of 2.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.74 and a 200 day moving average of $27.23. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.43 and a twelve month high of $47.61.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.34). Equities analysts predict that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RTW Investments LP grew its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 157.2% during the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,762,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,432,000 after buying an additional 1,688,625 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 44.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,533,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,409,000 after buying an additional 468,576 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 15.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,355,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,758,000 after buying an additional 185,077 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 94.6% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 994,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,506,000 after purchasing an additional 483,398 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $20,106,000. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ITOS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iTeos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.25.

About iTeos Therapeutics

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

