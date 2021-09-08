ITM Power (LON:ITM) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $433.87

ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 433.87 ($5.67) and traded as high as GBX 536.15 ($7.00). ITM Power shares last traded at GBX 517.50 ($6.76), with a volume of 3,083,862 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on ITM Power from GBX 700 ($9.15) to GBX 550 ($7.19) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.45) target price on shares of ITM Power in a report on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on ITM Power from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.05) target price on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 572 ($7.47).

The firm has a market cap of £2.85 billion and a P/E ratio of -77.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 433.87 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 433.80.

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, the Netherlands, and the United States. It offers HGas for power-to-gas, clean fuel, and industrial hydrogen applications. The company is also involved in the research and development of scientific and engineering projects; development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.

