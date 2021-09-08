Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Buys 5,761 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,910 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,761 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 552.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,467,726 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $742,681,000 after buying an additional 4,629,480 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 136.6% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,096,897 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $527,969,000 after buying an additional 2,364,971 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,236,108 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,118,711,000 after buying an additional 2,046,720 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,497,889 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $746,778,000 after buying an additional 1,091,270 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,822,254 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $519,177,000 after buying an additional 1,088,668 shares during the period. 28.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $147.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $412.67 billion, a PE ratio of 41.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $144.80 and its 200 day moving average is $140.04. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.28 and a 1 year high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The firm had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 851,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $119,190,820.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $944,801,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 544,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.04, for a total transaction of $81,134,842.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,662,957 shares of company stock worth $3,455,924,132 over the last three months. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $166.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.59.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

