Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Has $1.25 Million Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 108.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,426 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,389 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spinnaker Trust grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 2,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 24,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,123,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $161.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.65. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $124.14 and a twelve month high of $163.25.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

