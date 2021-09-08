Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Has $1.72 Million Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 147.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,685 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,196 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $1,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SIVB. Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,616 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,328,000. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 9,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,449,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 23,483 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,171 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,610,000 after acquiring an additional 3,066 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SIVB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of SVB Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $570.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $556.76 target price (down previously from $566.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $626.34.

In related news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $217,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 4,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.13, for a total transaction of $2,235,205.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,521,448.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $852,500 and sold 23,115 shares valued at $13,375,065. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ SIVB opened at $586.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $33.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.04. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $221.55 and a 12-month high of $608.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $566.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $551.43.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.48 by $2.61. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.42 EPS. Equities analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 31.03 EPS for the current year.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

