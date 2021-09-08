Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Has $3.02 Million Position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) by 89.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 55,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,237 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $3,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 26,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $42.35 on Wednesday. VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $39.51 and a twelve month high of $62.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.47.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

