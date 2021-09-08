Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Sells 3,949 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 17.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,037 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,949 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CVS. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 23.8% in the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 25,001 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 3.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 18,593 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 57.8% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,803 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 8.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 377,850 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,426,000 after acquiring an additional 30,195 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 3.9% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 72,738 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,472,000 after buying an additional 2,709 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CVS. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.89.

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 3,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $79.55 per share, with a total value of $238,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,334 shares in the company, valued at $1,378,919.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 2,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $228,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,201 shares in the company, valued at $12,197,487. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,958 shares of company stock worth $6,270,533. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $86.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $114.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.50. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.36 and a fifty-two week high of $90.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $72.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.27 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 13.81%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

