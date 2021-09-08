James R. Larson II Acquires 500 Shares of Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) Stock

Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) Director James R. Larson II purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.25 per share, with a total value of $11,625.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

James R. Larson II also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 24th, James R. Larson II acquired 500 shares of Ames National stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.25 per share, with a total value of $11,625.00.

On Wednesday, August 11th, James R. Larson II purchased 500 shares of Ames National stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.75 per share, for a total transaction of $11,875.00.

NASDAQ ATLO opened at $23.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.75. Ames National Co. has a twelve month low of $16.53 and a twelve month high of $27.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $212.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ames National by 62.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Ames National by 66.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Ames National by 158.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 4,506 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Ames National by 234.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ames National during the 2nd quarter valued at about $273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.32% of the company’s stock.

Ames National Company Profile

Ames National Corp. operates as a bank holding company. Its lending activities consist primarily of short-term and medium-term commercial and agricultural real estate loans, residential real estate loans, agricultural and business operating loans and lines of credit, equipment loans, vehicle loans, personal loans and lines of credit, home improvement loans and origination of mortgage loans for sale into the secondary market.

