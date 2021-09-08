Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.40.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on JAMF shares. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Jamf in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Craig Hallum started coverage on Jamf in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Jamf from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Jamf in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Jamf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

In other news, CTO Jason Wudi sold 2,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $89,692.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dean Hager sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $6,600,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 18,577,154 shares of company stock worth $617,537,682 in the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JAMF. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Jamf during the first quarter worth $230,000. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Jamf by 18.5% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 359,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,685,000 after purchasing an additional 56,105 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in shares of Jamf by 7.7% during the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 316,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,188,000 after purchasing an additional 22,640 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Jamf by 33.8% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 15,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jamf during the first quarter valued at $249,000.

Shares of JAMF traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.90. The stock had a trading volume of 976,659 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.27.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $86.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Jamf’s revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

About Jamf

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; Jamf Pro, an enterprise mobility management tool that empowers IT pros and the users they support by delivering unified endpoint management for Apple devices; Jamf Now, a cloud-based MDM solution for the iPad, iPhone and Mac devices in workplace; Jamf School, a mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Protect, an endpoint security purpose built for Mac.

