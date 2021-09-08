Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Trading Down 7.3%

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX)’s stock price fell 7.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $26.71 and last traded at $27.41. 1,595 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 146,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.58.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JANX. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.59.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.48). On average, research analysts expect that Janux Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Janux Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Janux Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $52,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Janux Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $357,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janux Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $549,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Janux Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $723,000. Institutional investors own 59.46% of the company’s stock.

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.

