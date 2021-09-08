Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Acquires 3,620 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 256,913 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,620 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $30,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HLT. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 186.1% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total transaction of $364,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 287,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,963,253.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE HLT traded down $1.48 on Wednesday, hitting $121.89. 22,838 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,869,767. The business’s fifty day moving average is $124.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.44. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.48 and a 12 month high of $136.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.15 and a beta of 1.32.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 6.98%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Argus increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.83.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

