Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Grows Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,165,975 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,172 shares during the quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd owned 0.08% of Mondelez International worth $72,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 606.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 579.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 75.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

MDLZ traded up $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,246,498. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.51 and a 12 month high of $65.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.66.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 15.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 48.65%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MDLZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.08.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 79,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $4,924,212.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,807.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 640,316 shares of company stock valued at $39,732,619. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.