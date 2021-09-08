Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Has $1.28 Billion Stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,161,571 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,494,019 shares during the period. Canadian National Railway makes up about 6.0% of Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd owned about 1.72% of Canadian National Railway worth $1,284,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CNI. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 35.4% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,557,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $810,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,508 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 16.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,499,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,217,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444,880 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 2,192.6% during the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,276,780 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $134,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221,089 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 179.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,543,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $179,032,000 after purchasing an additional 991,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 5.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,255,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,003,358,000 after purchasing an additional 821,600 shares during the last quarter. 56.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on CNI shares. Loop Capital cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$147.00 to C$145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.06.

Shares of NYSE CNI traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $121.38. 137,922 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,798,222. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.81. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $98.69 and a twelve month high of $128.41.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 20.00%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. Canadian National Railway’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.4827 per share. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 51.52%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

