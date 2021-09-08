Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Has $242.68 Million Stock Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 2.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,392,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,068 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada makes up 1.1% of Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $242,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the second quarter worth about $106,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 14.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.1% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the second quarter valued at approximately $261,000. 40.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$139.00 to C$142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.61.

NYSE RY traded down $0.54 on Wednesday, hitting $102.14. 9,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,149,996. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $67.78 and a 52-week high of $106.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $10.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.86 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 27.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be issued a $0.858 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 25th. This represents a $3.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.68%.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.