Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Has $266.27 Million Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,296,787 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,907 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories accounts for 1.2% of Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd owned approximately 0.13% of Abbott Laboratories worth $266,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 55,367 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,635,000 after buying an additional 6,741 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 280,214 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $33,581,000 after buying an additional 20,359 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,220,529 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $146,268,000 after buying an additional 18,803 shares in the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 17,318 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 5,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mattern Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,762 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ABT traded up $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $128.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,805,975. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.66. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $100.34 and a 12 month high of $129.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $122.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.07.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 26.75%. The firm had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,812,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,785,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew H. Lane sold 135,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.47, for a total transaction of $17,054,509.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 193,525 shares of company stock valued at $24,176,068. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.60.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

