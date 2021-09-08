Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Has $511.18 Million Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd cut its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,754,196 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 13,677,943 shares during the quarter. Enbridge comprises 2.4% of Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $511,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 95.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 48.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

ENB stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.26. 145,713 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,734,109. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.36. The company has a market capitalization of $81.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.86. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.97 and a twelve month high of $41.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Enbridge had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 9.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.6645 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 147.51%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 14th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$52.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Enbridge from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.62.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

Featured Article: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.