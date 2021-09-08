Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Has $68.35 Million Stock Position in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its position in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 520,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,830 shares during the quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd owned approximately 2.06% of LCI Industries worth $68,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LCII. Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its stake in LCI Industries by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 8,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC raised its position in LCI Industries by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 24,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in LCI Industries by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in LCI Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in LCI Industries by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 98.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LCII stock traded down $2.43 on Wednesday, hitting $131.75. 904 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,409. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $140.15 and a 200 day moving average of $140.25. LCI Industries has a fifty-two week low of $101.69 and a fifty-two week high of $156.61.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.04). LCI Industries had a return on equity of 27.86% and a net margin of 6.99%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 108.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that LCI Industries will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 55.47%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Securities began coverage on LCI Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Truist Financial began coverage on LCI Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on LCI Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.00.

About LCI Industries

LCI Industries engages in the manufacture, supply, and distribution of components for the original equipment manufacturers (OEM) of recreational vehicles and manufactured homes. It operates through the OEM and Aftermarket segments. The OEM segment offers components for buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment and other cargo; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

