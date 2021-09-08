Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Increases Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 255.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 396,273 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 284,685 shares during the quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $107,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SHW. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 342,471 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $251,671,000 after purchasing an additional 14,320 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 27.2% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 467 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 196.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 74 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 30.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Sherwin-Williams alerts:

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Thomas P. Gilligan sold 9,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.87, for a total value of $2,962,068.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total value of $483,977.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 215,647 shares of company stock valued at $62,728,598 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SHW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $317.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $327.96.

SHW traded down $5.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $297.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,262,159. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market cap of $78.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.00, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $292.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $276.26. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $218.06 and a 52-week high of $310.43.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 72.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

The Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

Further Reading: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW).

Receive News & Ratings for The Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.