Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Purchases 14,210 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 1.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 780,403 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,210 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in Diageo were worth $149,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DEO. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co acquired a new stake in Diageo during the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Diageo by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in Diageo by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,410,000. Institutional investors own 9.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DEO traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $192.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,734. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $127.12 and a 12 month high of $202.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $123.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.74.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $2.4803 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.53. This represents a yield of 1.8%. Diageo’s payout ratio is currently 75.54%.

DEO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus raised Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.12.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

