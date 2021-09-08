Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Purchases 46,068 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 2.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,392,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 46,068 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada comprises approximately 1.1% of Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $242,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.4% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,954,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,761,904,000 after acquiring an additional 714,939 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 3.9% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,896,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,464,524,000 after buying an additional 597,819 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 12.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,767,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,363,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,923 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 14.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,500,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $691,431,000 after acquiring an additional 952,184 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 5.6% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,104,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $470,460,000 after acquiring an additional 269,026 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$139.00 to C$142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 28th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$148.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.61.

NYSE RY traded down $0.54 on Wednesday, reaching $102.14. 9,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,149,996. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $67.78 and a one year high of $106.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.84. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 18.54%. The firm had revenue of $10.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be given a dividend of $0.858 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 25th. This represents a $3.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.68%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

