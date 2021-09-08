Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Sells 175,822 Shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lowered its position in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 2.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,082,566 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 175,822 shares during the quarter. CGI accounts for approximately 3.4% of Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in CGI were worth $733,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIB. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of CGI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $157,390,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of CGI by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,483,467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,561,000 after acquiring an additional 620,565 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of CGI by 946.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 552,812 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,042,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of CGI by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,292,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $690,709,000 after acquiring an additional 493,873 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CGI by 1,110.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 248,889 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,726,000 after acquiring an additional 228,324 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CGI stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $91.39. 2,021 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,972. CGI Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.58 and a 52-week high of $93.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.25 and a 200-day moving average of $87.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.29. CGI had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 10.61%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CGI Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GIB. Raymond James upped their target price on CGI from C$120.00 to C$129.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on CGI from C$121.00 to C$128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. National Bank Financial upped their target price on CGI from C$120.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. CIBC raised CGI from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.27.

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

