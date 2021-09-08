Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Sells 639 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd trimmed its stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 287,364 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 639 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in SAP were worth $40,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SAP in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 183.3% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAP during the first quarter worth $42,000. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 31.5% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 76.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 414 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SAP. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price target (up previously from $162.00) on shares of SAP in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America raised SAP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.10.

NYSE:SAP traded down $2.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $147.16. The company had a trading volume of 5,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,721. SAP SE has a fifty-two week low of $104.64 and a fifty-two week high of $163.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $146.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $180.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.03.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The software maker reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 21.60%. SAP’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About SAP

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

