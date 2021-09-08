Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Takes $50.17 Million Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 549,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,171,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

NASDAQ MNST traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $95.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,164,033. The stock has a market cap of $50.76 billion, a PE ratio of 37.39, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.11. Monster Beverage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $75.45 and a fifty-two week high of $99.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.13.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 25.97%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Monster Beverage presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.53.

In other news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total transaction of $4,126,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 10.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.