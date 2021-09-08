Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Takes $50.17 Million Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 549,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,171,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ MNST traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $95.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,164,033. The stock has a market cap of $50.76 billion, a PE ratio of 37.39, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.11. Monster Beverage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $75.45 and a fifty-two week high of $99.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.13.
Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Monster Beverage presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.53.
In other news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total transaction of $4,126,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 10.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Monster Beverage
Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.
